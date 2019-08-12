Channels

China's central bank set the midpoint exchange rate at 7.0211 on Monday, the third consecutive trading day that Beijing has set a rate weaker than 7 to the US dollar. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China pledges not to devalue yuan exchange rate after US currency manipulator designation

  • The yuan was allowed to weaken beyond the key threshold of 7 to the US dollar last week for the first time in 11 years, drawing an unexpected response from Washington
  • Foreign exchange administration chief calls currency manipulator decision last week by US President Donald Trump ‘a ridiculous case in global finance history’
Topic |   Currency war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 8:27pm, 12 Aug, 2019

China's central bank set the midpoint exchange rate at 7.0211 on Monday, the third consecutive trading day that Beijing has set a rate weaker than 7 to the US dollar. Photo: AFP
Analysts have warned that a potential currency war could result in a global financial crisis and recession. Photo: Felix Wong
China Economy

Is China’s ‘currency manipulator’ tag the start of a global recession, currency war?

  • China allowed the yuan to weaken below 7 to the dollar on Monday, raising fears of a financial crisis and global recession
  • The value of the yuan has been a key focus for US President Donald Trump during the trade war
Topic |   Currency war
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 10:31am, 12 Aug, 2019

Analysts have warned that a potential currency war could result in a global financial crisis and recession. Photo: Felix Wong
