China's central bank set the midpoint exchange rate at 7.0211 on Monday, the third consecutive trading day that Beijing has set a rate weaker than 7 to the US dollar. Photo: AFP
China pledges not to devalue yuan exchange rate after US currency manipulator designation
- The yuan was allowed to weaken beyond the key threshold of 7 to the US dollar last week for the first time in 11 years, drawing an unexpected response from Washington
- Foreign exchange administration chief calls currency manipulator decision last week by US President Donald Trump ‘a ridiculous case in global finance history’
Analysts have warned that a potential currency war could result in a global financial crisis and recession. Photo: Felix Wong
Is China’s ‘currency manipulator’ tag the start of a global recession, currency war?
- China allowed the yuan to weaken below 7 to the dollar on Monday, raising fears of a financial crisis and global recession
- The value of the yuan has been a key focus for US President Donald Trump during the trade war
