Women walk by a bank window panel displaying the security markers on the latest 100 yuan notes in Beijing. Photo: AP
China’s bank lending weakened in July, suggesting Beijing’s stimulus efforts not working
- Chinese banks extended 1.06 trillion yuan (US$150.17 billion) in net new loans last month, down from 1.66 trillion yuan (US$235.17 billion) in June
- There was an eye-catching drop in corporate lending in July, plunging by two-thirds to 297.4 billion yuan (US$42.1 billion) from 910.5 billion yuan the month before
Topic | China economy
China’s consumer inflation remained high in July, due in large part due to the cost of pork, with the African swine fever crisis ravaging the pig population in the world’s biggest consumer of pork. Photo: AFP
US trade war drives China’s producer prices into deflation, as pork prices send consumer inflation higher
- Producer price index (PPI) fell back into negative territory at minus 0.3 per cent in July compared to a year earlier, down from the flat reading in June
- Consumer price index (CPI) rose to 2.8 per cent in July, the highest reading since February 2018, largely due to rising pork prices
