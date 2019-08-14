Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The anti-government protests and the US-China trade war are already weighing on Hong Kong’s economy, now it is set to feel the pressure of a weaker Chinese yuan. Photo: Felix Wong
China Economy

China’s yuan exchange rate drop could roil already strained Hong Kong-protest hit economy

  • The yuan fell below the key level of 7 to the US dollar last week for the first time in 11 years, and could hit tourism and retail spending from mainland Chinese visitors
  • Investment flows into Hong Kong may increase through Stock Connect if investors expect the yuan to fall further amid the US-China trade war and Hong Kong protests
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Sidney Leng  

Joy Pamnani  

Updated: 7:00am, 14 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The anti-government protests and the US-China trade war are already weighing on Hong Kong’s economy, now it is set to feel the pressure of a weaker Chinese yuan. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
China's central bank set the midpoint exchange rate at 7.0211 on Monday, the third consecutive trading day that Beijing has set a rate weaker than 7 to the US dollar. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China pledges not to devalue yuan exchange rate after US currency manipulator designation

  • The yuan was allowed to weaken beyond the key threshold of 7 to the US dollar last week for the first time in 11 years, drawing an unexpected response from Washington
  • Foreign exchange administration chief calls currency manipulator decision last week by US President Donald Trump ‘a ridiculous case in global finance history’
Topic |   Currency war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 10:45pm, 12 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

China's central bank set the midpoint exchange rate at 7.0211 on Monday, the third consecutive trading day that Beijing has set a rate weaker than 7 to the US dollar. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.