The anti-government protests and the US-China trade war are already weighing on Hong Kong’s economy, now it is set to feel the pressure of a weaker Chinese yuan. Photo: Felix Wong
China’s yuan exchange rate drop could roil already strained Hong Kong-protest hit economy
- The yuan fell below the key level of 7 to the US dollar last week for the first time in 11 years, and could hit tourism and retail spending from mainland Chinese visitors
- Investment flows into Hong Kong may increase through Stock Connect if investors expect the yuan to fall further amid the US-China trade war and Hong Kong protests
Topic | China economy
China's central bank set the midpoint exchange rate at 7.0211 on Monday, the third consecutive trading day that Beijing has set a rate weaker than 7 to the US dollar. Photo: AFP
China pledges not to devalue yuan exchange rate after US currency manipulator designation
- The yuan was allowed to weaken beyond the key threshold of 7 to the US dollar last week for the first time in 11 years, drawing an unexpected response from Washington
- Foreign exchange administration chief calls currency manipulator decision last week by US President Donald Trump ‘a ridiculous case in global finance history’
Topic | Currency war
