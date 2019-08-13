Channels

Hong Kong’s airport authority suspended all outbound and inbound flights again on Tuesday, affecting hundreds of planes, after thousands of protesters occupied the airport terminal. Photo: Sam Tsang
China Economy

Cathay Pacific’s majority shareholder pressed into condemning ‘violent’ Hong Kong protests

  • Swire Pacific expressed strong backing for the Hong Kong government and the city’s police after senior executive visited Beijing on Monday
  • It also follows reports a Cathay Pacific flight from New York to Hong Kong was denied access to Chinese airspace under new regulations regarding the identity of flight crew
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Danny Lee  

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 9:04pm, 13 Aug, 2019

All departures at Hong Kong airport have been suspended since 4.30pm because of the continuing protests. Photo: Felix Wong
Transport

Hong Kong protests: latest advisories to plan your day

  • Updates on airport, trains, road traffic and weather
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Emily Tsang

Emily Tsang  

Updated: 7:30pm, 13 Aug, 2019

