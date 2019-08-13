Hong Kong’s airport authority suspended all outbound and inbound flights again on Tuesday, affecting hundreds of planes, after thousands of protesters occupied the airport terminal. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay Pacific’s majority shareholder pressed into condemning ‘violent’ Hong Kong protests
- Swire Pacific expressed strong backing for the Hong Kong government and the city’s police after senior executive visited Beijing on Monday
- It also follows reports a Cathay Pacific flight from New York to Hong Kong was denied access to Chinese airspace under new regulations regarding the identity of flight crew
All departures at Hong Kong airport have been suspended since 4.30pm because of the continuing protests. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: latest advisories to plan your day
- Updates on airport, trains, road traffic and weather
