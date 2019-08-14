Last week, the administration of US President Donald Trump designated China as a currency manipulator after the yuan’s value fell below the key level of 7 to the US dollar. Photo: AP
China may use foreign exchange reserves to fight US financial war risk, analysts say
- The People’s Bank of China has maintained the world’s biggest pile of foreign exchange reserves at a stable level of around US$3.1 trillion in recent years
- But it now may consider a more defensive stance, such as supporting the yuan’s exchange rate, as the tensions with the United States spread to finance
Topic | Currency war
Last week, the administration of US President Donald Trump designated China as a currency manipulator after the yuan’s value fell below the key level of 7 to the US dollar. Photo: AP
China's central bank set the midpoint exchange rate at 7.0211 on Monday, the third consecutive trading day that Beijing has set a rate weaker than 7 to the US dollar. Photo: AFP
China pledges not to devalue yuan exchange rate after US currency manipulator designation
- The yuan was allowed to weaken beyond the key threshold of 7 to the US dollar last week for the first time in 11 years, drawing an unexpected response from Washington
- Foreign exchange administration chief calls currency manipulator decision last week by US President Donald Trump ‘a ridiculous case in global finance history’
Topic | Currency war
China's central bank set the midpoint exchange rate at 7.0211 on Monday, the third consecutive trading day that Beijing has set a rate weaker than 7 to the US dollar. Photo: AFP