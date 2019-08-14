Vice-Premier Liu He (left), US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (third left) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (second left) agreed in Shanghai at the end of July that they would hold the next face-to-face meeting in Washington in September. Photo: AP
US-China trade war takes a breather as Beijing sees ‘positive signal’ in Donald Trump’s tariff delay
- Planned levies on many of the US$300 billion of Chinese products threatened to start in September have either been delayed or removed
- Vice-Premier Liu He talked with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, expressing ‘solemn representations’ over the tariffs
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday moved forward with plans to place a new 10 per cent tariff on Chinese goods. Photo: AP
China slowdown persists as industrial economy posts worst growth since February 2002
- Industrial production – a measure of China’s industrial sectors including manufacturing and mining – grew by just 4.8 per cent in July
- Retail sales, a key metric of consumption in the world’s most populous nation, grew 7.6 per cent in July, down from 9.8 per cent growth in June
