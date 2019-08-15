US President Donald Trump did not explicitly state that the outlook for the trade talks with China would depend on Beijing’s response to the Hong Kong protests. Photo: EPA
Donald Trump suggests meeting with China’s Xi Jinping to reach ‘humane’ response to Hong Kong protests
- Claiming China wants a deal to end the trade war badly, the US President said: ‘Let them work humanely with Hong Kong first! … Personal meeting?’
- US lawmakers and other world leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel also called for restraint amid signs Beijing is losing patience with demonstrators
Vice-Premier Liu He (right), US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (third left) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (second left) agreed in Shanghai at the end of July that they would hold the next face-to-face meeting in Washington in September. Photo: AP
US-China trade war takes a breather as Beijing sees ‘positive signal’ in Donald Trump’s tariff delay
- Planned levies on many of the US$300 billion of Chinese products threatened to start in September have either been delayed or removed
- Vice-Premier Liu He talked with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, expressing ‘solemn representations’ over the tariffs
