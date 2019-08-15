Baoshang Bank, HengFeng Bank and the Bank of Jinzhou were linked to fugitive financier Xiao Jianhua. Photo: Reuters
China’s small banks still struggling to obtain funds to lend three months after first bank failure in 20 years
- Baoshang Bank was taken over by the government in May, with HengFeng Bank and the Bank of Jinzhou also since requiring help
- Slowing Chinese economy is putting pressure on the loan portfolios of small banks, many of whose customers have been hit hard by the US-China trade war
According to the People’s Bank of China, short-term lending to corporations in July fell 219.5 billion yuan (US$31 billion), having dropped by 103 billion yuan at the same time last year. Photo: Reuters
China’s banks resisting calls for more loans to firms due to rising default risks, lower demand due to trade war
- Short-term lending to corporations in July fell 219.5 billion yuan (US$31 billion), while long term loans suffered a decline of 25 per cent
- Chinese leaders made it clear at their top-level policy meeting in July that they wanted more long-term capital flowing to private manufacturing firms
