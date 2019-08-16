The logistics industry contributed 3.2 per cent of Hong Kong’s gross domestic product and 180,600 jobs in 2017. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong protests could threaten city’s status as an international shipping hub, analysts say
- China could move to grant further autonomy to mainland ports managing in and outbound shipments, in order to accelerate economic integration with Hong Kong
- Shanghai has already upgraded and expanded free-trade zone with focus on shipping, with analysts expecting further relaxation of rules throughout China
Topic | Greater Bay Area
Vice-Premier Liu He (right), US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (third left) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (second left) agreed in Shanghai at the end of July that they would hold the next face-to-face meeting in Washington in September. Photo: AP
US-China trade war takes a breather as Beijing sees ‘positive signal’ in Donald Trump’s tariff delay
- Planned levies on many of the US$300 billion of Chinese products threatened to start in September have either been delayed or removed
- Vice-Premier Liu He talked with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, expressing ‘solemn representations’ over the tariffs
Topic | China economy
