Virtual private network (VPN) services allow users to bypass China’s Great Firewall to access services such as Google and Facebook which are currently blocked. Photo: Shutterstock
China plans to allow foreign investment in VPN services as part of Beijing trial in latest opening up move
- Currently, China’s Great Firewall blocks access to 135 of the world’s top 1,000 websites, including Google, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
- The United States have previously demanded China to ‘completely open up its internet’
Topic | China Society
A map of China is seen through a magnifying glass on a computer screen showing binary digits. Photo: Reuters
China’s internet regulator warns app operators over data privacy and says more rectification is needed
- A number of apps with a large download volume also applied for permission to carry out tasks completely unrelated to their business
Topic | Internet
