China placed soybean orders of just 130,000 tonnes between July 19 and August 2, compared to previous orders in the “millions of tonnes”, partly because US soybean prices were “not competitive”. Photo: AP
China reluctant to place large soybean orders despite Donald Trump’s US trade war demands
- Beijing suspended purchases of US agricultural products in July after the US president complained that China was not purchasing enough US farm products
- Soybeans have become a focal point in the China-US trade war although China’s demand has dropped due to an outbreak of African swine fever
Topic | US-China trade war
Vice-Premier Liu He (right), US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (third left) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (second left) agreed in Shanghai at the end of July that they would hold the next face-to-face meeting in Washington in September. Photo: AP
US-China trade war takes a breather as Beijing sees ‘positive signal’ in Donald Trump’s tariff delay
- Planned levies on many of the US$300 billion of Chinese products threatened to start in September have either been delayed or removed
- Vice-Premier Liu He talked with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, expressing ‘solemn representations’ over the tariffs
Topic | China economy
