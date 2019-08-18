Chinese agricultural firms are looking to expand into Russia in the hope of boosting supplies. Photo: Reuters
China warned it shouldn’t pin its hopes on Russian soybeans plugging supply gap caused by US trade war
- Russian expert told China industry delegates that his country struggles to produce enough to satisfy its own demands, much less its neighbour’s
- China has been looking for alternative sources after falling US supplies left its farmers with a major headache
Topic | China economy
Chinese agricultural firms are looking to expand into Russia in the hope of boosting supplies. Photo: Reuters