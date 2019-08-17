Channels

Standard Chartered and Citigroup were included in the rate-setting group, but HSBC was left out. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China changes the way bank loan rates are set, with HSBC left out of rate-setting club

  • Chinese central bank selects 18 lenders, including two foreign ones, to submit monthly rates that will be used to determine benchmark
  • PBOC says it will lower financing costs for corporate and individual borrowers
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 9:00pm, 17 Aug, 2019

Baoshang Bank, HengFeng Bank and the Bank of Jinzhou were linked to fugitive financier Xiao Jianhua. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s small banks still struggling to obtain funds to lend three months after first bank failure in 20 years

  • Baoshang Bank was taken over by the government in May, with HengFeng Bank and the Bank of Jinzhou also since requiring help
  • Slowing Chinese economy is putting pressure on the loan portfolios of small banks, many of whose customers have been hit hard by the US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 10:58pm, 15 Aug, 2019

Baoshang Bank, HengFeng Bank and the Bank of Jinzhou were linked to fugitive financier Xiao Jianhua. Photo: Reuters
