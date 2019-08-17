Standard Chartered and Citigroup were included in the rate-setting group, but HSBC was left out. Photo: Bloomberg
China changes the way bank loan rates are set, with HSBC left out of rate-setting club
- Chinese central bank selects 18 lenders, including two foreign ones, to submit monthly rates that will be used to determine benchmark
- PBOC says it will lower financing costs for corporate and individual borrowers
Topic | China economy
Baoshang Bank, HengFeng Bank and the Bank of Jinzhou were linked to fugitive financier Xiao Jianhua. Photo: Reuters
China’s small banks still struggling to obtain funds to lend three months after first bank failure in 20 years
- Baoshang Bank was taken over by the government in May, with HengFeng Bank and the Bank of Jinzhou also since requiring help
- Slowing Chinese economy is putting pressure on the loan portfolios of small banks, many of whose customers have been hit hard by the US-China trade war
