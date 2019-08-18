Channels

Police in southeast China say they seized a handgun from a FedEx parcel sent from the US and an investigation is under way. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Police investigate FedEx package containing handgun sent from US to Chinese sporting goods firm

  • Officers in southeast China confirm probe is under way, without giving further details
  • American delivery services giant believed to be candidate for China’s new ‘unreliable entity list’
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 11:19pm, 18 Aug, 2019

A FedEx service station is seen through barbwires in Yantai in east China's Shandong province, June 2019. Photo: AP.
Big Tech

China suspects that FedEx misrepresented the facts over re-routing of Huawei packages, Xinhua says

  • China has found that FedEx’s previous statement that the incident was down to operation errors, was inconsistent with the facts
Topic |   Huawei
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: 3:11pm, 26 Jul, 2019

