Police in southeast China say they seized a handgun from a FedEx parcel sent from the US and an investigation is under way. Photo: Reuters
Police investigate FedEx package containing handgun sent from US to Chinese sporting goods firm
- Officers in southeast China confirm probe is under way, without giving further details
- American delivery services giant believed to be candidate for China’s new ‘unreliable entity list’
A FedEx service station is seen through barbwires in Yantai in east China's Shandong province, June 2019. Photo: AP.
China suspects that FedEx misrepresented the facts over re-routing of Huawei packages, Xinhua says
- China has found that FedEx’s previous statement that the incident was down to operation errors, was inconsistent with the facts
