Chinese customs data showed that in the first six months of the marketing year, between October 2018 and March 2019, China bought just 2.7 million metric tonnes of US soybeans. Photo: Bloomberg
US trade war dominates agenda at China’s premier soybean conference as American imports plummet
- Industry insiders are eyeing increasing domestic output and imports from Russia to fill gaps left by shrinking imports from the United States
- Over 800 delegates attended the fourth edition of the China Soybean Industry International Summit Forum in the city of Harbin in Heilongjiang province last week
Topic | China economy
Chinese agricultural firms are looking to expand into Russia in the hope of boosting supplies. Photo: EPA
China warned it should not pin its hopes on Russian soybeans plugging supply gap caused by US trade war
- Russian expert told China industry delegates that his country struggles to produce enough to satisfy its own demands, much less its neighbour’s
- China has been looking for alternative sources after falling US supplies left its farmers with a major headache
