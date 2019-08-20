The new one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lower than the previous LPR of 4.31 per cent and also lower than the old benchmark lending rate of 4.35 per cent. Photo: AP
China lowers interest rate as part of market-oriented reform amid slowing economy
- China lowered its lending reference rate to 4.25 from the one-year official benchmark of 4.35 per cent as part of a long-term modernisation process
- The People’s Bank of China now requires banks to benchmark their loan rates against the medium-term lending facility instead of the official benchmark rate
Topic | China economy
The People’s Bank of China has essentially gained control of all lending rates in the world’s second largest economy and, potentially, could engineer a modest rate cut. Photo: Reuters
China’s central bank now has ‘bigger say’ over lending rates, but analysts question level of impact
- The People’s Bank of China now requires banks to benchmark their loan rates against the medium-term lending facility instead of the official benchmark
- The change is part of a long-term modernisation process within the world’s second largest economy to have a market-oriented central banking mechanism
