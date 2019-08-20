Channels

The belt and road plan, masterminded by President Xi Jinping, is the central government's trade initiative to link economies into a China-centred trading network to grow global trade. Photo: Kyodo
China Economy

China’s belt and road cargo to Europe under scrutiny as operator admits to moving empty containers

  • China Railway admitted the existence of the problem in an interview with the state-run ‘Global Times’ last week but insists it has improved recently
  • Cities and provinces were looking to benefit from subsidies offered by both the local and national government as part of Xi Jinping’s plan to boost global trade
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 6:53pm, 20 Aug, 2019

The belt and road plan, masterminded by President Xi Jinping, is the central government's trade initiative to link economies into a China-centred trading network to grow global trade. Photo: Kyodo
Singapore’s non-oil exports for July were reported to have fallen by 11.2 per cent from a year earlier, better than the expected 15.3 per cent drop, but still a fifth successive monthly decline. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Trade war and globalisation backlash pushing trading nations to the economic brink as recessions loom

  • Two of the world’s most famous trading nations, Germany and Singapore, are facing recessions later this year, largely due to slowdown in global trade
  • Donald Trump era has helped create increasingly tough time for nations reliant on exports, with further storm clouds on the horizon
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 11:01pm, 16 Aug, 2019

Singapore’s non-oil exports for July were reported to have fallen by 11.2 per cent from a year earlier, better than the expected 15.3 per cent drop, but still a fifth successive monthly decline. Photo: AFP
