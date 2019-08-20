Channels

The flight cancellations at Hong Kong International Airport disrupted the transport of gold arrivals into the city last week. Photo: Shutterstock
Are Hong Kong’s protests crushing the city’s role in China’s Greater Bay Area plan?

  • Greater flow of people, capital and goods across southern China would improve competition and bolster growth as trade war continues to bite
  • To narrow gap with Hong Kong, Beijing has introduced preferential policies for taxation and foreign investment this year
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 8:30pm, 20 Aug, 2019

The flight cancellations at Hong Kong International Airport disrupted the transport of gold arrivals into the city last week. Photo: Shutterstock
The logistics industry contributed 3.2 per cent of Hong Kong’s gross domestic product and 180,600 jobs in 2017. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong protests could threaten city’s status as an international shipping hub, analysts say

  • China could move to grant further autonomy to mainland ports managing in and outbound shipments, in order to accelerate economic integration with Hong Kong
  • Shanghai has already upgraded and expanded free-trade zone with focus on shipping, with analysts expecting further relaxation of rules throughout China
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 11:00pm, 16 Aug, 2019

The logistics industry contributed 3.2 per cent of Hong Kong’s gross domestic product and 180,600 jobs in 2017. Photo: Roy Issa
