The flight cancellations at Hong Kong International Airport disrupted the transport of gold arrivals into the city last week. Photo: Shutterstock
Are Hong Kong’s protests crushing the city’s role in China’s Greater Bay Area plan?
- Greater flow of people, capital and goods across southern China would improve competition and bolster growth as trade war continues to bite
- To narrow gap with Hong Kong, Beijing has introduced preferential policies for taxation and foreign investment this year
The logistics industry contributed 3.2 per cent of Hong Kong’s gross domestic product and 180,600 jobs in 2017. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong protests could threaten city’s status as an international shipping hub, analysts say
- China could move to grant further autonomy to mainland ports managing in and outbound shipments, in order to accelerate economic integration with Hong Kong
- Shanghai has already upgraded and expanded free-trade zone with focus on shipping, with analysts expecting further relaxation of rules throughout China
