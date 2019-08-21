Channels

Kent International chairman and CEO Arnold Kamler estimates that 30 per cent of the company’s annual production of 3 million bicycles will come from Cambodia, when a new factory opens at the end of 2019. Photo: Politico
China Economy

Donald Trump’s trade war tariffs on China failing to bring jobs and manufacturing back to the US

  • The US president promised tariffs on Chinese goods as part of the trade war would help bring jobs back to the United States
  • But while firms are leaving China, it is the likes of Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Mexico, and Bangladesh that are benefiting the most
SCMP

Adam Behsudi  

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 10:00pm, 21 Aug, 2019

Terry Gou is reported to be considering selling the plant. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Foxconn’s newest China factory faces uncertainty as US trade war and economic slowdown take a toll

  • Guangzhou facility was supposed to begin operations next month, but now everyone involved is ‘a bit embarrassed’ over its uncertain future
  • A firm linked to Foxconn founder Terry Gou has reportedly been trying to sell the plant, which was supposed to boost China’s role in the global value chain
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 12:08pm, 20 Aug, 2019

