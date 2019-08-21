Kent International chairman and CEO Arnold Kamler estimates that 30 per cent of the company’s annual production of 3 million bicycles will come from Cambodia, when a new factory opens at the end of 2019. Photo: Politico
Donald Trump’s trade war tariffs on China failing to bring jobs and manufacturing back to the US
- The US president promised tariffs on Chinese goods as part of the trade war would help bring jobs back to the United States
- But while firms are leaving China, it is the likes of Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Mexico, and Bangladesh that are benefiting the most
Topic | US-China trade war
Terry Gou is reported to be considering selling the plant. Photo: AFP
Foxconn’s newest China factory faces uncertainty as US trade war and economic slowdown take a toll
- Guangzhou facility was supposed to begin operations next month, but now everyone involved is ‘a bit embarrassed’ over its uncertain future
- A firm linked to Foxconn founder Terry Gou has reportedly been trying to sell the plant, which was supposed to boost China’s role in the global value chain
