The increase mainly affects the livelihoods of labour-intensive factory workers and low-end service jobs including cleaners, security guards, and supermarket cashiers. Photo: Reuters
China increases minimum monthly wages despite soaring costs of US trade war
- Beijing increased its base by 80 yuan (US$11) to 2,200 yuan (US$311) per month from July 1, after Shanghai’s increase to 2,480 yuan per month from April 1
- China still lags behind the likes of the United States, but is still well ahead of the likes of regional rival Vietnam
Topic | China economy
The increase mainly affects the livelihoods of labour-intensive factory workers and low-end service jobs including cleaners, security guards, and supermarket cashiers. Photo: Reuters
The new one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lower than the previous LPR of 4.31 per cent and also lower than the old benchmark lending rate of 4.35 per cent. Photo: AP
China cut interest rates as part of market-oriented reform amid slowing economy
- China lowered its lending reference rate to 4.25 per cent from the one-year official benchmark of 4.35 per cent as part of a long-term modernisation process
- The People’s Bank of China’s move offers Beijing a more flexible tool in managing impact from the trade war with US
Topic | China economy
The new one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lower than the previous LPR of 4.31 per cent and also lower than the old benchmark lending rate of 4.35 per cent. Photo: AP