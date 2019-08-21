Channels

The increase mainly affects the livelihoods of labour-intensive factory workers and low-end service jobs including cleaners, security guards, and supermarket cashiers. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China increases minimum monthly wages despite soaring costs of US trade war

  • Beijing increased its base by 80 yuan (US$11) to 2,200 yuan (US$311) per month from July 1, after Shanghai’s increase to 2,480 yuan per month from April 1
  • China still lags behind the likes of the United States, but is still well ahead of the likes of regional rival Vietnam
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 6:00pm, 21 Aug, 2019

The new one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lower than the previous LPR of 4.31 per cent and also lower than the old benchmark lending rate of 4.35 per cent. Photo: AP
China Economy

China cut interest rates as part of market-oriented reform amid slowing economy

  • China lowered its lending reference rate to 4.25 per cent from the one-year official benchmark of 4.35 per cent as part of a long-term modernisation process
  • The People’s Bank of China’s move offers Beijing a more flexible tool in managing impact from the trade war with US
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 11:05pm, 20 Aug, 2019

