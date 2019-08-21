Channels

China is likely to be the first country to introduce a government-backed digital currency. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Facebook’s Libra set to face competition as China races to launch digital currency, official media says

  • ‘China Daily’ reported on Tuesday that the time is ‘almost ripe’ to introduce a government-backed digital currency, citing experts close to the central bank.
  • The launch of Libra was tentatively scheduled for the spring of 2020
Amanda Lee  

Updated: 7:28pm, 21 Aug, 2019

China is likely to be the first country to introduce a government-backed digital currency. Photo: Reuters
The People’s Bank of China has essentially gained control of all lending rates in the world’s second largest economy and, potentially, could engineer a modest rate cut. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s central bank now has ‘bigger say’ over lending rates, but analysts question level of impact

  • The People’s Bank of China now requires banks to benchmark their loan rates against the medium-term lending facility instead of the official benchmark
  • The change is part of a long-term modernisation process within the world’s second largest economy to have a market-oriented central banking mechanism
Frank Tang  

Updated: 10:54pm, 19 Aug, 2019

The People’s Bank of China has essentially gained control of all lending rates in the world’s second largest economy and, potentially, could engineer a modest rate cut. Photo: Reuters
