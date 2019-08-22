Channels

Protests have taken place in Hong Kong since June 9, sparked by demands for the city’s government to withdraw an unpopular extradition bill. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Hong Kong’s US dollar peg could be a weak link if protests continue to drag, China scholar warns

  • Zhou Luohua, vice-president of the Chongyang Finance Research Institute at the Renmin University of China, says the peg could prove to be city’s ‘Achilles’ heel’
  • The Hong Kong dollar has been pegged at 7.8 to the US dollar since 1983, and has helped the city survive the Asian financial crisis and Sars epidemic
SCMP

Karen Yeung  

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 7:22am, 22 Aug, 2019

The Bank of East Asia is seen in Central. Photo: Felix Wong
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong protests could hammer city’s economy, Bank of East Asia warns, as its profit falls 75 per cent in first half

  • Hong Kong’s largest independent bank earlier warned it expected ‘significant post-tax impairment losses’ because of downgrade of mainland commercial loans
  • Lender warns protests could hurt consumer, business confidence
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 10:59pm, 21 Aug, 2019

