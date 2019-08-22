Protests have taken place in Hong Kong since June 9, sparked by demands for the city’s government to withdraw an unpopular extradition bill. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s US dollar peg could be a weak link if protests continue to drag, China scholar warns
- Zhou Luohua, vice-president of the Chongyang Finance Research Institute at the Renmin University of China, says the peg could prove to be city’s ‘Achilles’ heel’
- The Hong Kong dollar has been pegged at 7.8 to the US dollar since 1983, and has helped the city survive the Asian financial crisis and Sars epidemic
Topic | China economy
Protests have taken place in Hong Kong since June 9, sparked by demands for the city’s government to withdraw an unpopular extradition bill. Photo: Reuters
The Bank of East Asia is seen in Central. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests could hammer city’s economy, Bank of East Asia warns, as its profit falls 75 per cent in first half
- Hong Kong’s largest independent bank earlier warned it expected ‘significant post-tax impairment losses’ because of downgrade of mainland commercial loans
- Lender warns protests could hurt consumer, business confidence
Topic | Bank of East Asia
The Bank of East Asia is seen in Central. Photo: Felix Wong