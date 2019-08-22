Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

New policy guidelines for Shenzhen issued by the central Chinese government last week addressed areas such as immigration of talent, health care and greater autonomy in making local laws. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s free trade zones fail to shine despite Beijing’s desire to lure global investors

  • The new free trade pilot zones have been unable to match the success of Shenzhen in the 1980s and the Pudong area of Shanghai in the 1990s
  • Government eyes improved policies in Shanghai and Shenzhen as China seeks to integrate further into the global economy
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 7:33pm, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

New policy guidelines for Shenzhen issued by the central Chinese government last week addressed areas such as immigration of talent, health care and greater autonomy in making local laws. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.