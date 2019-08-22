US flags have been seen during the anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
China hopes Donald Trump ‘honours’ earlier hands-off stance on Hong Kong despite latest US trade war link
- Commerce Ministry spokesman failed to mention statement linking trade talks between Washington and Beijing with the anti-government protests in the city
- Trump this week said that a Tiananmen Square-style crackdown in Hong Kong would harm trade talks between China and the United States
Topic | US-China trade war
Kent International chairman and CEO Arnold Kamler estimates that 30 per cent of the company’s annual production will come from Cambodia, when a new factory opens at the end of 2019. Photo: Politico
Donald Trump’s trade war tariffs on China failing to bring jobs and manufacturing back to the US
- The US president promised tariffs on Chinese goods as part of the trade war would help bring jobs back to the United States
- But while firms are leaving China, it is the likes of Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Mexico, and Bangladesh that are benefiting the most
