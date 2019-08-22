Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US flags have been seen during the anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
China Economy

China hopes Donald Trump ‘honours’ earlier hands-off stance on Hong Kong despite latest US trade war link

  • Commerce Ministry spokesman failed to mention statement linking trade talks between Washington and Beijing with the anti-government protests in the city
  • Trump this week said that a Tiananmen Square-style crackdown in Hong Kong would harm trade talks between China and the United States
Topic |   US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 5:59pm, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US flags have been seen during the anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kent International chairman and CEO Arnold Kamler estimates that 30 per cent of the company’s annual production will come from Cambodia, when a new factory opens at the end of 2019. Photo: Politico
China Economy

Donald Trump’s trade war tariffs on China failing to bring jobs and manufacturing back to the US

  • The US president promised tariffs on Chinese goods as part of the trade war would help bring jobs back to the United States
  • But while firms are leaving China, it is the likes of Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Mexico, and Bangladesh that are benefiting the most
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Adam Behsudi  

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 10:16am, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kent International chairman and CEO Arnold Kamler estimates that 30 per cent of the company’s annual production will come from Cambodia, when a new factory opens at the end of 2019. Photo: Politico
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.