A typical Chinese wedding involves a large amount of spending, including purchases of expensive items including cars, home appliances and jewellery, as well as related services such as wedding planning, catering and travel. Photo: AFP
China’s lowest marriage rate in 11 years in 2018 adds further obstacle to bid to boost consumer spending
- The number of marriages fell 4.6 per cent in 2018, with the trend continuing at the start of 2019, with a 7.7 per cent drop in the first six months of the year
- China is seeking to boost spending to aid its ailing economy, but lower birth and marriages rates, coupled with an ageing population, are thwarting efforts
Topic | China economy
The increase mainly affects the livelihoods of labour-intensive factory workers and low-end service jobs including cleaners, security guards, and supermarket cashiers. Photo: Reuters
China increases minimum monthly wages despite soaring costs of US trade war
- Beijing increased its base by 80 yuan (US$11) to 2,200 yuan (US$311) per month from July 1, after Shanghai’s increase to 2,480 yuan per month from April 1
- China still lags behind the likes of the United States, but is still well ahead of the likes of regional rival Vietnam
