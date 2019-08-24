Channels

A typical Chinese wedding involves a large amount of spending, including purchases of expensive items including cars, home appliances and jewellery, as well as related services such as wedding planning, catering and travel. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China’s lowest marriage rate in 11 years in 2018 adds further obstacle to bid to boost consumer spending

  • The number of marriages fell 4.6 per cent in 2018, with the trend continuing at the start of 2019, with a 7.7 per cent drop in the first six months of the year
  • China is seeking to boost spending to aid its ailing economy, but lower birth and marriages rates, coupled with an ageing population, are thwarting efforts
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 8:15pm, 24 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A typical Chinese wedding involves a large amount of spending, including purchases of expensive items including cars, home appliances and jewellery, as well as related services such as wedding planning, catering and travel. Photo: AFP
The increase mainly affects the livelihoods of labour-intensive factory workers and low-end service jobs including cleaners, security guards, and supermarket cashiers. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China increases minimum monthly wages despite soaring costs of US trade war

  • Beijing increased its base by 80 yuan (US$11) to 2,200 yuan (US$311) per month from July 1, after Shanghai’s increase to 2,480 yuan per month from April 1
  • China still lags behind the likes of the United States, but is still well ahead of the likes of regional rival Vietnam
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 10:59pm, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The increase mainly affects the livelihoods of labour-intensive factory workers and low-end service jobs including cleaners, security guards, and supermarket cashiers. Photo: Reuters
