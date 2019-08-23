Section 321 of the Tariff Act of 1930 – also known as the de minimis rule – is a legal loophole that allows single shipments not exceeding US$800 in value per individual or company within a 24-hour period to enter the US tariff free. Photo: Reuters
China-based firms look to obscure tariff loophole to dodge trade war, but US customs is cracking down
- An arcane piece of trade law has caught the eye of exporters looking to avoid Donald Trump’s trade war tariffs on goods valued at less than US$800 each
- But US customs is looking into manipulation of Section 321, also know as the ‘de minimis’ rule, which can only be used within strict parameters
South Korea’s economy facing ‘perfect storm’ as Japan trade dispute continues and exports plunge
- South Korea’s exports for the first 20 days of August fell 13 per cent from a year earlier, pointing to a ninth successive monthly decline
- Semiconductor sales fell 30 per cent, while exports to China fell 20 per cent, suggesting joint headwinds of global electronics slowdown and US-China trade war
