US President Donald Trump attends a session at the G7 summit in Biarritz on Sunday. He told media: “We’re getting along very well with China right now. We’re talking.” Photo: AP
China calls Donald Trump’s trade war escalation a ‘strategic mistake’
- Communist Party mouthpiece warns latest tariffs move will make it impossible for Washington to ‘win’ the dispute
- It also calls Beijing’s retaliation a ‘restrained response, different in nature from the American provocation’
US President Donald Trump has threatened to make use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act in the trade war. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s ‘order’ to US companies in China trade war rests on an obscure 1977 law
- China’s announcement that it was raising tariffs on US$75 billion in US imports sent the US president into a rage
- He later threatened to make use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 in the trade war
