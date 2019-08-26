Channels

China’s Vice-Premier Liu He gave his speech at the Smart China Expo in Chongqing on Monday. Photo: Weibo
China Economy

China ‘resolutely opposes escalation of the US trade war’, prefers ‘calm negotiations’, vice-premier says

  • Last week US President Donald Trump announced plans for wide-ranging tariff increases on Chinese imports in response to news of retaliatory tariffs from Beijing
  • Vice-Premier Liu He says that China has the policies and tools to maintain its economic conditions despite the tariffs threat hanging over US$550 billion of goods
Topic |   US-China trade war
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 3:11pm, 26 Aug, 2019

Under the latest threat from US President Donald Trump, the 25 per cent tariff on US$250 billion worth of Chinese imports would go up to 30 per cent from October 1, and the 10 per cent duty on US$300 billion worth of goods would be raised to 15 per cent from September 1. Photo: AP
China Economy

China calls Donald Trump’s trade war escalation a ‘strategic mistake’

  • Communist Party mouthpiece, the ‘People’s Daily’ warns latest tariffs move will make it impossible for Washington to ‘win’ the dispute
  • It also calls Beijing’s retaliation a ‘restrained response, different in nature from the American provocation’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 1:36pm, 26 Aug, 2019

