Workers at Fuyang Jiahao, a small factory in Fuyang city about 600km north of Shanghai, are busy producing flags with slogans including "Trump 2020" and "Keep America Great". Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign set to be hit by his own China trade war tariffs

  • Fuyang Jiahao, a small factory north of Shanghai, are busy producing flags with slogans including ‘Trump 2020’ and ‘Keep America Great’
  • Last week the US president announced a wide range of tariff increases on Chinese imports, including national flags and other articles made from textiles
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 6:45pm, 26 Aug, 2019

Workers at Fuyang Jiahao, a small factory in Fuyang city about 600km north of Shanghai, are busy producing flags with slogans including “Trump 2020” and “Keep America Great”. Photo: Reuters
China's Vice-Premier Liu He gave his speech at the Smart China Expo in Chongqing on Monday. Photo: Weibo
China Economy

China ‘resolutely opposes escalation of the US trade war’, prefers ‘calm negotiations’, vice-premier says

  • Last week US President Donald Trump announced plans for wide-ranging tariff increases on Chinese imports in response to news of retaliatory tariffs from Beijing
  • Vice-Premier Liu He says that China has the policies and tools to maintain its economic conditions despite the tariffs threat hanging over US$550 billion of goods
Topic |   US-China trade war
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 4:01pm, 26 Aug, 2019

China’s Vice-Premier Liu He gave his speech at the Smart China Expo in Chongqing on Monday. Photo: Weibo
