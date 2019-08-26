Workers at Fuyang Jiahao, a small factory in Fuyang city about 600km north of Shanghai, are busy producing flags with slogans including “Trump 2020” and “Keep America Great”. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign set to be hit by his own China trade war tariffs
- Fuyang Jiahao, a small factory north of Shanghai, are busy producing flags with slogans including ‘Trump 2020’ and ‘Keep America Great’
- Last week the US president announced a wide range of tariff increases on Chinese imports, including national flags and other articles made from textiles
Topic | China economy
Workers at Fuyang Jiahao, a small factory in Fuyang city about 600km north of Shanghai, are busy producing flags with slogans including “Trump 2020” and “Keep America Great”. Photo: Reuters
China’s Vice-Premier Liu He gave his speech at the Smart China Expo in Chongqing on Monday. Photo: Weibo
China ‘resolutely opposes escalation of the US trade war’, prefers ‘calm negotiations’, vice-premier says
- Last week US President Donald Trump announced plans for wide-ranging tariff increases on Chinese imports in response to news of retaliatory tariffs from Beijing
- Vice-Premier Liu He says that China has the policies and tools to maintain its economic conditions despite the tariffs threat hanging over US$550 billion of goods
Topic | US-China trade war
China’s Vice-Premier Liu He gave his speech at the Smart China Expo in Chongqing on Monday. Photo: Weibo