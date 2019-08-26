Long Yongtu is a former vice-minister with China’s foreign trade ministry who headed the talks that led to China’s entry to the World Trade Organisation. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong protests threaten China’s plan to turn Shenzhen into model city, says ex-vice minister
- Long Yongtu, China’s former chief trade negotiator, says ‘if there is a problem in Hong Kong, Shenzhen will inevitably be dragged down’
- Anti-government protests have taken place in Hong Kong for the last 12 weeks, raising questions whether its place in the Greater Bay Area plan will be decreased
Topic | China economy
Long Yongtu is a former vice-minister with China’s foreign trade ministry who headed the talks that led to China’s entry to the World Trade Organisation. Photo: AFP
US flags have been seen during the anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
China hopes Donald Trump ‘honours’ earlier hands-off stance on Hong Kong despite latest US trade war link
- Commerce Ministry spokesman failed to mention statement linking trade talks between Washington and Beijing with the anti-government protests in the city
- Trump this week said that a Tiananmen Square-style crackdown in Hong Kong would harm trade talks between China and the United States
Topic | US-China trade war
US flags have been seen during the anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Photo: AP