Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Long Yongtu is a former vice-minister with China’s foreign trade ministry who headed the talks that led to China’s entry to the World Trade Organisation. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Hong Kong protests threaten China’s plan to turn Shenzhen into model city, says ex-vice minister

  • Long Yongtu, China’s former chief trade negotiator, says ‘if there is a problem in Hong Kong, Shenzhen will inevitably be dragged down’
  • Anti-government protests have taken place in Hong Kong for the last 12 weeks, raising questions whether its place in the Greater Bay Area plan will be decreased
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 9:00pm, 26 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Long Yongtu is a former vice-minister with China’s foreign trade ministry who headed the talks that led to China’s entry to the World Trade Organisation. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US flags have been seen during the anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
China Economy

China hopes Donald Trump ‘honours’ earlier hands-off stance on Hong Kong despite latest US trade war link

  • Commerce Ministry spokesman failed to mention statement linking trade talks between Washington and Beijing with the anti-government protests in the city
  • Trump this week said that a Tiananmen Square-style crackdown in Hong Kong would harm trade talks between China and the United States
Topic |   US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 6:42pm, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US flags have been seen during the anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.