US President Donald Trump has alluded to seeing his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as an “enemy”. Photo: AP
US-China trade war escalation seen moving global recession risk closer to tipping point
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey shows 43 per cent of respondents expect a US recession in 2020 while Morgan Stanley economists predict global growth to average 2.7 per cent in coming quarters
- Economists say tit-for-tat tariff increases point to no deal in the short term and disintegration of US-China relationship
Topic | US-China trade war
Workers at Fuyang Jiahao, a small factory in Fuyang city about 600km north of Shanghai, are busy producing flags with slogans including “Trump 2020” and “Keep America Great”. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign set to be hit by his own China trade war tariffs
- Fuyang Jiahao, a small factory north of Shanghai, are busy producing flags with slogans including ‘Trump 2020’ and ‘Keep America Great’
- Last week the US president announced a wide range of tariff increases on Chinese imports, including national flags and other articles made from textiles
Topic | China economy
