US President Donald Trump has alluded to seeing his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as an “enemy”. Photo: AP
China Economy

US-China trade war escalation seen moving global recession risk closer to tipping point

  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey shows 43 per cent of respondents expect a US recession in 2020 while Morgan Stanley economists predict global growth to average 2.7 per cent in coming quarters
  • Economists say tit-for-tat tariff increases point to no deal in the short term and disintegration of US-China relationship
Updated: 10:30pm, 26 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump has alluded to seeing his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as an “enemy”. Photo: AP
Workers at Fuyang Jiahao, a small factory in Fuyang city about 600km north of Shanghai, are busy producing flags with slogans including “Trump 2020” and “Keep America Great”. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign set to be hit by his own China trade war tariffs

  • Fuyang Jiahao, a small factory north of Shanghai, are busy producing flags with slogans including ‘Trump 2020’ and ‘Keep America Great’
  • Last week the US president announced a wide range of tariff increases on Chinese imports, including national flags and other articles made from textiles
Updated: 6:45pm, 26 Aug, 2019

Workers at Fuyang Jiahao, a small factory in Fuyang city about 600km north of Shanghai, are busy producing flags with slogans including “Trump 2020” and “Keep America Great”. Photo: Reuters
