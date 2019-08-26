Southwest China’s Yunnan province, one of the locations chosen for six new free trade zones, is home to the city of Ruili on the border with Myanmar. Photo: Xinhua
China extends pilot free trade zones to strategic border regions
- Underdeveloped rust belt economies also primed to benefit from creation of six new trading zones
- The announcement follows last Friday’s dramatic escalation of the US-China trade war
Topic | China economy
Southwest China’s Yunnan province, one of the locations chosen for six new free trade zones, is home to the city of Ruili on the border with Myanmar. Photo: Xinhua
The Ministry of Finance says the law will enable authorities to provide tax relief for depleted, low-grade mines. Photo: Reuters
New law gives China’s regions power to tax resources
- Crude oil and rare earths will remain taxed at fixed central government rate
- System to pave the way for a nationwide levy to encourage water efficiency, official says
Topic | National People's Congress
The Ministry of Finance says the law will enable authorities to provide tax relief for depleted, low-grade mines. Photo: Reuters