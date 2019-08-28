Under the scheme, graduates from Hong Kong and Macau qualify for a one-off subsidy ranging from 20,000 yuan (US$2,800) to 50,000 yuan (US$7,000) after working full-time for a year having earlier secured a minimum two-year contract with an employer in Qianhai. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Shenzhen to use US$21 million fund to attract Hong Kong and Macau graduates
- Commitment from the Shenzhen Qianhai Shekou Free Trade Zone is part of effort to develop China’s Greater Bay Area into a regional economic bloc
- Last week, amid the ongoing anti-government protests across the border in Hong Kong, Beijing also announced plans to specifically develop Shenzhen as a model city
Topic | China economy
Long Yongtu is a former vice-minister with China’s foreign trade ministry who headed the talks that led to China’s entry to the World Trade Organisation. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong protests threaten China’s plan to turn Shenzhen into model city, says ex-vice minister
- Long Yongtu, China’s former chief trade negotiator, says ‘if there is a problem in Hong Kong, Shenzhen will inevitably be dragged down’
- Anti-government protests have taken place in Hong Kong for the last 12 weeks, raising questions whether its place in the Greater Bay Area plan will be decreased
