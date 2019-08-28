Channels

Under the scheme, graduates from Hong Kong and Macau qualify for a one-off subsidy ranging from 20,000 yuan (US$2,800) to 50,000 yuan (US$7,000) after working full-time for a year having earlier secured a minimum two-year contract with an employer in Qianhai. Photo: Jonathan Wong
China Economy

Shenzhen to use US$21 million fund to attract Hong Kong and Macau graduates

  • Commitment from the Shenzhen Qianhai Shekou Free Trade Zone is part of effort to develop China's Greater Bay Area into a regional economic bloc
  • Last week, amid the ongoing anti-government protests across the border in Hong Kong, Beijing also announced plans to specifically develop Shenzhen as a model city
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 1:20pm, 28 Aug, 2019

Under the scheme, graduates from Hong Kong and Macau qualify for a one-off subsidy ranging from 20,000 yuan (US$2,800) to 50,000 yuan (US$7,000) after working full-time for a year having earlier secured a minimum two-year contract with an employer in Qianhai. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Long Yongtu is a former vice-minister with China's foreign trade ministry who headed the talks that led to China's entry to the World Trade Organisation. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Hong Kong protests threaten China's plan to turn Shenzhen into model city, says ex-vice minister

  • Long Yongtu, China's former chief trade negotiator, says 'if there is a problem in Hong Kong, Shenzhen will inevitably be dragged down'
  • Anti-government protests have taken place in Hong Kong for the last 12 weeks, raising questions whether its place in the Greater Bay Area plan will be decreased
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 10:51pm, 26 Aug, 2019

Long Yongtu is a former vice-minister with China’s foreign trade ministry who headed the talks that led to China’s entry to the World Trade Organisation. Photo: AFP
