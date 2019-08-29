Channels

Shenzhen 344 primary schools, well below the 961 primary schools in Guangzhou which has a comparable population of 15 million. Photo: Edward Wong
China Economy

Shenzhen is set to be China’s new model city, but why are parents losing sleep over their children's education?

  • Only 35,000 students out of a total of nearly 80,000 were accepted into local public high schools last year for education between the ages of 16-18
  • Beijing’s new ambitious plan is to turn the home of the likes of Huawei, Tencent and DJI into a model city by 2035
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 7:00am, 29 Aug, 2019

Shenzhen 344 primary schools, well below the 961 primary schools in Guangzhou which has a comparable population of 15 million. Photo: Edward Wong
Long Yongtu is a former vice-minister with China’s foreign trade ministry who headed the talks that led to China’s entry to the World Trade Organisation. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Hong Kong protests threaten China’s plan to turn Shenzhen into model city, says ex-vice minister

  • Long Yongtu, China’s former chief trade negotiator, says ‘if there is a problem in Hong Kong, Shenzhen will inevitably be dragged down’
  • Anti-government protests have taken place in Hong Kong for the last 12 weeks, raising questions whether its place in the Greater Bay Area plan will be decreased
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 10:51pm, 26 Aug, 2019

Long Yongtu is a former vice-minister with China’s foreign trade ministry who headed the talks that led to China’s entry to the World Trade Organisation. Photo: AFP
