US President Donald Trump escalated trade tensions on Friday by extending current and planned tariffs on US$550 billion of Chinese imports by 5 per cent. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China seeks to change economic landscape as Donald Trump escalates US decoupling risks

  • President Xi Jinping decides China’s economic efforts should concentrate on major cities, while also building up complete and modern value chains
  • Decisions from China’s supreme economic policy decision making body follows the US extending current and planned tariffs on US$550 billion of Chinese imports
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 8:01pm, 28 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump escalated trade tensions on Friday by extending current and planned tariffs on US$550 billion of Chinese imports by 5 per cent. Photo: EPA
Donald Trump decreed last week that tariffs already scheduled for implementation on September 1 and December 15 respectively would see their rate increase by 5 per cent. Photo: AP
China Economy

US moves quickly to implement Donald Trump’s trade war tariff increase on Chinese-made consumer goods

  • US Federal Register notice confirms tariff rise from 10 to 15 per cent on US$300 billion of goods from Sunday
  • Move in response to China’s decision to impose retaliatory tariffs of between 5 and 10 per cent on US$75 billion worth of American products
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 2:33pm, 28 Aug, 2019

Donald Trump decreed last week that tariffs already scheduled for implementation on September 1 and December 15 respectively would see their rate increase by 5 per cent. Photo: AP
