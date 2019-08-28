US President Donald Trump escalated trade tensions on Friday by extending current and planned tariffs on US$550 billion of Chinese imports by 5 per cent. Photo: EPA
China seeks to change economic landscape as Donald Trump escalates US decoupling risks
- President Xi Jinping decides China’s economic efforts should concentrate on major cities, while also building up complete and modern value chains
- Decisions from China’s supreme economic policy decision making body follows the US extending current and planned tariffs on US$550 billion of Chinese imports
Topic | China economy
US President Donald Trump escalated trade tensions on Friday by extending current and planned tariffs on US$550 billion of Chinese imports by 5 per cent. Photo: EPA
Donald Trump decreed last week that tariffs already scheduled for implementation on September 1 and December 15 respectively would see their rate increase by 5 per cent. Photo: AP
US moves quickly to implement Donald Trump’s trade war tariff increase on Chinese-made consumer goods
- US Federal Register notice confirms tariff rise from 10 to 15 per cent on US$300 billion of goods from Sunday
- Move in response to China’s decision to impose retaliatory tariffs of between 5 and 10 per cent on US$75 billion worth of American products
Topic | US-China trade war
Donald Trump decreed last week that tariffs already scheduled for implementation on September 1 and December 15 respectively would see their rate increase by 5 per cent. Photo: AP