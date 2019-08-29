The last round of trade talks between the United States and China took place in Shanghai at the end of July. Photo: AP
China ‘still discussing’ next round of trade war talks amid escalating tensions as new US tariffs loom large
- Ministry of Commerce spokesman confirms both sides have maintained ‘effective communications’ since the last round of face-to-face talks in Shanghai in July
- China has lodged a formal diplomatic complaint with latest tariff increases by US President Donald Trump set to come into force this weekend
Topic | US-China trade war
The last round of trade talks between the United States and China took place in Shanghai at the end of July. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump escalated trade tensions on Friday by extending current and planned tariffs on US$550 billion of Chinese imports by 5 per cent. Photo: EPA
China seeks to change economic landscape as Donald Trump escalates US decoupling risks
- President Xi Jinping decides China’s economic efforts should concentrate on major cities, while also building up complete and modern value chains
- Decisions from China’s supreme economic policy decision making body follows the US extending current and planned tariffs on US$550 billion of Chinese imports
Topic | China economy
US President Donald Trump escalated trade tensions on Friday by extending current and planned tariffs on US$550 billion of Chinese imports by 5 per cent. Photo: EPA