The last round of trade talks between the United States and China took place in Shanghai at the end of July. Photo: AP
China Economy

China ‘still discussing’ next round of trade war talks amid escalating tensions as new US tariffs loom large

  • Ministry of Commerce spokesman confirms both sides have maintained ‘effective communications’ since the last round of face-to-face talks in Shanghai in July
  • China has lodged a formal diplomatic complaint with latest tariff increases by US President Donald Trump set to come into force this weekend
Topic |   US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 5:23pm, 29 Aug, 2019

The last round of trade talks between the United States and China took place in Shanghai at the end of July. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump escalated trade tensions on Friday by extending current and planned tariffs on US$550 billion of Chinese imports by 5 per cent. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China seeks to change economic landscape as Donald Trump escalates US decoupling risks

  • President Xi Jinping decides China’s economic efforts should concentrate on major cities, while also building up complete and modern value chains
  • Decisions from China’s supreme economic policy decision making body follows the US extending current and planned tariffs on US$550 billion of Chinese imports
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 11:41pm, 28 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump escalated trade tensions on Friday by extending current and planned tariffs on US$550 billion of Chinese imports by 5 per cent. Photo: EPA
