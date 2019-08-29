Channels

Since July, in urban areas including the major cities of Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, local governments have unveiled a series of measures to stimulate night-time consumption in a bid turn their cities into world-class “nightlife capitals.” Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s efforts to boost night-time consumer spending to aid economy hit by weak demand

  • National retail sales growth slowed to 7.6 per cent in July due to rising debt and higher prices, with slowing economy raising concerns over employment and income
  • China’s State Council this week unveiled 20 measures, including promoting consumption during night-time hours, to boost national consumption
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 7:55pm, 29 Aug, 2019

China is encouraging night markets to boost domestic consumption. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s big plan to boost domestic consumption in midst of US trade war

  • Beijing’s measures include improving commercial pedestrian streets and encouraging night markets and entertainment
  • Plan also calls on exporters to shift focus to products they can sell in the domestic market
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 10:13am, 28 Aug, 2019

