Since July, in urban areas including the major cities of Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, local governments have unveiled a series of measures to stimulate night-time consumption in a bid turn their cities into world-class “nightlife capitals.” Photo: Xinhua
China’s efforts to boost night-time consumer spending to aid economy hit by weak demand
- National retail sales growth slowed to 7.6 per cent in July due to rising debt and higher prices, with slowing economy raising concerns over employment and income
- China’s State Council this week unveiled 20 measures, including promoting consumption during night-time hours, to boost national consumption
China is encouraging night markets to boost domestic consumption. Photo: Xinhua
China’s big plan to boost domestic consumption in midst of US trade war
- Beijing’s measures include improving commercial pedestrian streets and encouraging night markets and entertainment
- Plan also calls on exporters to shift focus to products they can sell in the domestic market
