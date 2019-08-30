Channels

The Singles' Day is a holiday celebrated in China on November 11 and has become the largest online shopping day in the world. Photo: Simon Song
China Economy

Is China set to beat Facebook’s Libra by launching its digital currency this autumn?

  • ‘Forbes’ magazine reported that China’s central bank will launch its own sovereign digital currency to coincide with the Singles' Day online shopping festival
  • The People’s Bank of China is seeking to address financial risks and counter the current dominance of the US dollar
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Amanda Lee  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 8:00pm, 30 Aug, 2019

China is close to launching its own digital currency, a central bank official said over the weekend. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China close to launching cryptocurrency, says central bank, amid pressure from Facebook’s Libra

  • Mu Changchun, deputy director for payments at the People’s Bank of China, confirmed cryptocurrency is ‘close to being out’
  • Central banks around the world have had to speed up their digital currency plans due to the potential impact from Facebook’s Libra
Topic |   China economy
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:45pm, 12 Aug, 2019

China is close to launching its own digital currency, a central bank official said over the weekend. Photo: Reuters
