The Singles' Day is a holiday celebrated in China on November 11 and has become the largest online shopping day in the world. Photo: Simon Song
Is China set to beat Facebook’s Libra by launching its digital currency this autumn?
- ‘Forbes’ magazine reported that China’s central bank will launch its own sovereign digital currency to coincide with the Singles' Day online shopping festival
- The People’s Bank of China is seeking to address financial risks and counter the current dominance of the US dollar
China is close to launching its own digital currency, a central bank official said over the weekend. Photo: Reuters
China close to launching cryptocurrency, says central bank, amid pressure from Facebook’s Libra
- Mu Changchun, deputy director for payments at the People’s Bank of China, confirmed cryptocurrency is ‘close to being out’
- Central banks around the world have had to speed up their digital currency plans due to the potential impact from Facebook’s Libra
