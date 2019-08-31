US President Donald Trump said on Friday that “if it weren’t for the trade talks, Hong Kong would be in much bigger trouble”. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump says trade talks with Beijing are ‘keeping down the temperature down in Hong Kong’
- American president says Beijing’s response to anti-government protests has been restrained because it doesn’t want to jeopardise negotiations
- He also confirms new US tariffs on Chinese imports will take effect on Sunday
Topic | US-China trade war: All stories
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that “if it weren’t for the trade talks, Hong Kong would be in much bigger trouble”. Photo: Reuters
Ongoing anti-government demonstrations, heading into its third month, are showing Hong Kong’s apprehension over the Chinese Communist Party’s growing influence over the city’s economic and political systems. Photo: Reuters
Is China using Hong Kong protests to chip away at city’s economic freedoms?
- Hong Kong’s future as international financial hub brought into question as Beijing pressures companies to toe Communist Party line on protest crackdown
- Flagship carrier Cathay Pacific, as well as a host of developers, have already disassociated themselves from the demonstrations
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Ongoing anti-government demonstrations, heading into its third month, are showing Hong Kong’s apprehension over the Chinese Communist Party’s growing influence over the city’s economic and political systems. Photo: Reuters