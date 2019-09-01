Channels

The United States and China escalated their trade dispute on Sunday with the introduction of new tariffs on each other’s goods. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China-US trade war: latest tariffs take effect as sides seek to get talks back on track

  • Washington levies punitive duties on US$110 billion of Chinese goods as first tranche of Beijing’s tariffs on US$75 billion of US imports take effect at noon on Sunday
  • Donald Trump says negotiations will resume in US capital this month but China yet to confirm such a plan
Topic |   China economy
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 2:49pm, 1 Sep, 2019

Donald Trump decreed last week that tariffs already scheduled for implementation on September 1 and December 15 respectively would see their rate increase by 5 per cent. Photo: AP
China Economy

US moves quickly to implement Donald Trump’s trade war tariff increase on Chinese-made consumer goods

  • US Federal Register notice confirms tariff rise from 10 to 15 per cent on US$300 billion of goods from Sunday
  • Move in response to China’s decision to impose retaliatory tariffs of between 5 and 10 per cent on US$75 billion worth of American products
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 8:59pm, 28 Aug, 2019

