South Korea’s factory activity also shrank in August and contracted for a fourth consecutive month, according to the Nikkei/Markit PMI, which hit 49.0, from 47.3 in July. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s manufacturing rebounded in August but outlook across Asia still remains weak
- Caixin/Markit factory Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) improved to 50.4 in August from 49.9 in July, rising into expansion for the first time in three month
- But factory output for manufacturing heavyweights Japan, South Korea and Taiwan continued to plunge due to weakening demand caused by the US-China trade war
Topic | China economy
South Korea’s factory activity also shrank in August and contracted for a fourth consecutive month, according to the Nikkei/Markit PMI, which hit 49.0, from 47.3 in July. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell by 0.2 points in August as the trade war continued to bite. Photo: Xinhua
Escalating trade war continues to hit China’s manufacturing, with slump continuing into August
- The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday, was 49.5 in August
- Figure adds to a month of woe for policymakers in Beijing, even ahead of planned US tariff increases on September 1, October 1, and December 15
Topic | China economy
China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell by 0.2 points in August as the trade war continued to bite. Photo: Xinhua