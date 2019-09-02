Channels

South Korea’s factory activity also shrank in August and contracted for a fourth consecutive month, according to the Nikkei/Markit PMI, which hit 49.0, from 47.3 in July. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China’s manufacturing rebounded in August but outlook across Asia still remains weak

  • Caixin/Markit factory Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) improved to 50.4 in August from 49.9 in July, rising into expansion for the first time in three month
  • But factory output for manufacturing heavyweights Japan, South Korea and Taiwan continued to plunge due to weakening demand caused by the US-China trade war
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 2:49pm, 2 Sep, 2019

South Korea’s factory activity also shrank in August and contracted for a fourth consecutive month, according to the Nikkei/Markit PMI, which hit 49.0, from 47.3 in July. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell by 0.2 points in August as the trade war continued to bite. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Escalating trade war continues to hit China’s manufacturing, with slump continuing into August

  • The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday, was 49.5 in August
  • Figure adds to a month of woe for policymakers in Beijing, even ahead of planned US tariff increases on September 1, October 1, and December 15
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 10:28pm, 31 Aug, 2019

China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell by 0.2 points in August as the trade war continued to bite. Photo: Xinhua
