Vice-Premier Liu He chaired the meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Commission on Sunday. Photo: AFP
China in new growth push to fight prolonged US trade war, top policy body indicates
- Financial Stability and Development Commission, chaired by Vice-Premier Liu He, says Beijing is ready to step up help for the growth amid escalated trade tensions
- But there is no indication that it will engage in all-out stimulus to support the economy despite latest round of tariffs from US President Donald Trump
Topic | China economy
South Korea’s factory activity also shrank in August and contracted for a fourth consecutive month, according to the Nikkei/Markit PMI, which hit 49.0, from 47.3 in July. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s manufacturing rebounded in August but outlook across Asia still remains weak
- Caixin/Markit factory Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) improved to 50.4 in August from 49.9 in July, rising into expansion for the first time in three month
- But factory output for manufacturing heavyweights Japan, South Korea and Taiwan continued to plunge due to weakening demand caused by the US-China trade war
