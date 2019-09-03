Across China, pork prices have doubled since July, reaching record highs of 30 yuan (US$4.2) to 33 yuan per kilogram, surpassing analyst expectations. Photo: Reuters
China’s pork supply worries increase as local authorities offer discounts to quell rising anger over soaring prices
- Nanning city in the Guangxi autonomous region and two cities in Fujian province offer residents discounts after African swine fever limits supply
- Pork prices have doubled since July, reaching record highs of 30 yuan (US$4.2) to 33 yuan per kilogram, surpassing analyst expectations
Topic | China economy
Vice-Premier Liu He chaired the meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Commission on Sunday. Photo: AFP
China in new growth push to fight prolonged US trade war, top policy body indicates
- Financial Stability and Development Commission, chaired by Vice-Premier Liu He, says Beijing is ready to step up help for the growth amid escalated trade tensions
- But there is no indication that it will engage in all-out stimulus to support the economy despite latest round of tariffs from US President Donald Trump
