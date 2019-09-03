Channels

Across China, pork prices have doubled since July, reaching record highs of 30 yuan (US$4.2) to 33 yuan per kilogram, surpassing analyst expectations. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s pork supply worries increase as local authorities offer discounts to quell rising anger over soaring prices

  • Nanning city in the Guangxi autonomous region and two cities in Fujian province offer residents discounts after African swine fever limits supply
  • Pork prices have doubled since July, reaching record highs of 30 yuan (US$4.2) to 33 yuan per kilogram, surpassing analyst expectations
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 6:45pm, 3 Sep, 2019

Vice-Premier Liu He chaired the meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Commission on Sunday. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China in new growth push to fight prolonged US trade war, top policy body indicates

  • Financial Stability and Development Commission, chaired by Vice-Premier Liu He, says Beijing is ready to step up help for the growth amid escalated trade tensions
  • But there is no indication that it will engage in all-out stimulus to support the economy despite latest round of tariffs from US President Donald Trump
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 3:22pm, 3 Sep, 2019

