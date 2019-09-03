FedEx did not immediately reply to a request for comment, with a spokeswomen confirming a statement will be issued later on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
FedEx again under investigation by China for shipping ‘controlled knives’ to Hong Kong
- The US shipping firm is already under investigation by Chinese authorities after it was accused of allowing a gun to be shipped to China
- FedEx have also been accused of wrongly shipping parcels intended for Huawei in China to the United States
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police in southeast China say they seized a handgun from a FedEx parcel sent from the US and an investigation is under way. Photo: AP
China police investigating FedEx package containing handgun sent from US to Chinese sporting goods firm
- Officers in southeast China confirm probe is under way, without giving further details
- American delivery services giant believed to be candidate for China’s new ‘unreliable entity list’
Topic | China economy
