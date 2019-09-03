US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left), US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He are the top trade negotiators from the United States and China but it has yet to be confirmed if they will meet again in September. Photo: Reuters
China seeking moral high ground against Donald Trump with WTO complaint over latest US tariffs, analysts say
- Beijing has filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organisation after Washington imposed the first batch of new tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese imports
- It is unlikely to solve the dispute, but Beijing is showcasing its support for multilateralism compared to unilateralism, analyst said
FedEx did not immediately reply to a request for comment, with a spokeswomen confirming a statement will be issued later on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
FedEx again under investigation by China for shipping ‘controlled knives’ to Hong Kong
- The US shipping firm is already under investigation by Chinese authorities after it was accused of allowing a gun to be shipped to China
- FedEx have also been accused of wrongly shipping parcels intended for Huawei in China to the United States
