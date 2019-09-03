Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left), US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He are the top trade negotiators from the United States and China but it has yet to be confirmed if they will meet again in September. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China seeking moral high ground against Donald Trump with WTO complaint over latest US tariffs, analysts say

  • Beijing has filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organisation after Washington imposed the first batch of new tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese imports
  • It is unlikely to solve the dispute, but Beijing is showcasing its support for multilateralism compared to unilateralism, analyst said
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 8:32pm, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left), US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He are the top trade negotiators from the United States and China but it has yet to be confirmed if they will meet again in September. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
FedEx did not immediately reply to a request for comment, with a spokeswomen confirming a statement will be issued later on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
China Economy

FedEx again under investigation by China for shipping ‘controlled knives’ to Hong Kong

  • The US shipping firm is already under investigation by Chinese authorities after it was accused of allowing a gun to be shipped to China
  • FedEx have also been accused of wrongly shipping parcels intended for Huawei in China to the United States
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 7:36pm, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

FedEx did not immediately reply to a request for comment, with a spokeswomen confirming a statement will be issued later on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.