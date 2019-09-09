Under Beijing’s directive, Shenzhen will transform into a model “socialism with Chinese characteristics” city. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Can Hong Kong maintain its status amid protests despite Beijing’s push to turn Shenzhen into a financial hub?
- Hong Kong boasts a free flow of information, trade and capital, as well as rule of law, in line with international standards but has been rocked by anti-government protests
- Shenzhen operates under a hybrid market and state-directed system, but Beijing is keen to turn the tech hub into a modern ‘socialism with Chinese characteristics’ city
Beijing plans to turn Shenzhen into a socialist model city. Photo: Roy Issa
