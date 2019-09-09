Channels

Under Beijing's directive, Shenzhen will transform into a model "socialism with Chinese characteristics" city.
China Economy

Can Hong Kong maintain its status amid protests despite Beijing’s push to turn Shenzhen into a financial hub?

  • Hong Kong boasts a free flow of information, trade and capital, as well as rule of law, in line with international standards but has been rocked by anti-government protests
  • Shenzhen operates under a hybrid market and state-directed system, but Beijing is keen to turn the tech hub into a modern ‘socialism with Chinese characteristics’ city
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Updated: 8:16am, 9 Sep, 2019

Under Beijing's directive, Shenzhen will transform into a model "socialism with Chinese characteristics" city.
Beijing plans to turn Shenzhen into a socialist model city.
Zhang Lin
Opinion

Opinion

Zhang Lin

Is China trying to replace Hong Kong with Shenzhen?

  • With support from the former British colony, Shenzhen has grown from a sleepy fishing village to a centre for hi-tech, but can it really overtake its world-famous neighbour?
  • Beijing-based analyst Zhang Lin considers the central government’s plan to make it a socialist model city
Zhang Lin

Zhang Lin  

Updated: 3:44pm, 8 Sep, 2019

Beijing plans to turn Shenzhen into a socialist model city. Photo: Roy Issa
