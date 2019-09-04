Channels

Singapore is the second most trade-dependent nation in the world after Luxembourg and is viewed as an early indicator of ruptures in the global economy. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Singapore’s US-China trade war exposure laid bare in scathing economic review

  • This year’s growth forecasts for the Lion City have been downgraded from 2.1 per cent to 0.6 per cent, with 2020s also expected to be reduced
  • In a poll of economists, 88.9 per cent said ‘trade tensions escalating’ was the biggest risk facing the city’s economy, followed by the slowdown in China
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 12:56pm, 4 Sep, 2019

Singapore is the second most trade-dependent nation in the world after Luxembourg and is viewed as an early indicator of ruptures in the global economy. Photo: AFP
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left), US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He are the top trade negotiators from the United States and China but it has yet to be confirmed if they will meet again in September. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China seeking moral high ground against Donald Trump with WTO complaint over latest US tariffs, analysts say

  • Beijing has filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organisation after Washington imposed the first batch of new tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese imports
  • It is unlikely to solve the dispute, but Beijing is showcasing its support for multilateralism compared to unilateralism, analyst said
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 11:03pm, 3 Sep, 2019

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left), US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He are the top trade negotiators from the United States and China but it has yet to be confirmed if they will meet again in September. Photo: Reuters
