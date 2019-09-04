Channels

FedEx said that it “delivers more than 15 million packages a day around the world, and we have multiple layers of security in place in the more than 220 territories and countries we serve”. Photo: SCMP
China Economy

FedEx strongly denies wrongdoing after China accuses US firm of shipping ‘controlled knives’ to Hong Kong

  • US delivery firm said the shipment in question ‘was handled correctly via standard security protocol’ and that it ‘never left its origin city’ and was ‘never delivered’
  • China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday that Chinese authorities had began an investigation into the US delivery firm
Topic |   US-China trade war
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 5:12pm, 4 Sep, 2019

FedEx did not immediately reply to a request for comment, with a spokeswomen confirming a statement will be issued later on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
China Economy

FedEx again under investigation by China for shipping ‘controlled knives’ to Hong Kong

  • The US shipping firm is already under investigation by Chinese authorities after it was accused of allowing a gun to be shipped to China
  • FedEx have also been accused of wrongly shipping parcels intended for Huawei in China to the United States
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 12:10am, 4 Sep, 2019

FedEx did not immediately reply to a request for comment, with a spokeswomen confirming a statement will be issued later on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
