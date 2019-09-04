FedEx said that it “delivers more than 15 million packages a day around the world, and we have multiple layers of security in place in the more than 220 territories and countries we serve”. Photo: SCMP
FedEx strongly denies wrongdoing after China accuses US firm of shipping ‘controlled knives’ to Hong Kong
- US delivery firm said the shipment in question ‘was handled correctly via standard security protocol’ and that it ‘never left its origin city’ and was ‘never delivered’
- China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday that Chinese authorities had began an investigation into the US delivery firm
Topic | US-China trade war
FedEx said that it “delivers more than 15 million packages a day around the world, and we have multiple layers of security in place in the more than 220 territories and countries we serve”. Photo: SCMP
FedEx did not immediately reply to a request for comment, with a spokeswomen confirming a statement will be issued later on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
FedEx again under investigation by China for shipping ‘controlled knives’ to Hong Kong
- The US shipping firm is already under investigation by Chinese authorities after it was accused of allowing a gun to be shipped to China
- FedEx have also been accused of wrongly shipping parcels intended for Huawei in China to the United States
Topic | Hong Kong protests
FedEx did not immediately reply to a request for comment, with a spokeswomen confirming a statement will be issued later on Tuesday. Photo: Handout