For the week ending August 15, US farmers exported just 6,900 metric tonnes of pork to China, compared to 19,484 metric tonnes over the same week a year earlier. Photo: AFP
Chinese tariffs hit US food exporters, leaving other nations to make hay while the sun shines
- US food exports to China have been hit with higher tariffs on soybeans, pork, wheat and frozen seafood in retaliation to Donald Trump’s levies on Chinese goods
- Brazil and Argentina for soybeans, Canada for wheat and lobsters, Germany and Spain for pork are reaping the benefit
Topic | US-China trade war
For the week ending August 15, US farmers exported just 6,900 metric tonnes of pork to China, compared to 19,484 metric tonnes over the same week a year earlier. Photo: AFP