Chinese President Xi Jinping makes a speech during the opening ceremony of a training program for young and middle-aged officials at the Central Party School, September 3, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping rallies China for decades-long ‘struggle’ to rise in global order, amid escalating US trade war
- Chinese President Xi Jinping used a word translating from Chinese as ‘struggle’ almost 60 times in a speech summary published by state media
- Xi did not directly refer to the US-China trade war, but made clear that Beijing will not make concessions over ‘core issues’ or change its model of governance
Topic | Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping makes a speech during the opening ceremony of a training program for young and middle-aged officials at the Central Party School, September 3, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Singapore is the second most trade-dependent nation in the world after Luxembourg and is viewed as an early indicator of ruptures in the global economy. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s US-China trade war exposure laid bare in scathing economic review
- This year’s growth forecasts for the Lion City have been downgraded from 2.1 per cent to 0.6 per cent, with 2020s also expected to be reduced
- In a poll of economists, 88.9 per cent said ‘trade tensions escalating’ was the biggest risk facing the city’s economy, followed by the slowdown in China
Topic | US-China trade war
Singapore is the second most trade-dependent nation in the world after Luxembourg and is viewed as an early indicator of ruptures in the global economy. Photo: AFP